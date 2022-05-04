Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,085. Active caseload in the state now stands at 92.

Out of the total ten new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered seven cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with three (3) persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts with one (01) new infection each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,13,64,207 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at eight.

PNN