Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,834. Active caseload in the state now stands at 175.

Out of the total 11 new infections, eight were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 22 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh have registered highest number of new cases with two (02) persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus. Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases include: Balasore (1), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (1), Gajapati (1) and Mayurbhanj (1).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,08,87,013 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 44.

PNN