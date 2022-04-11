Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases, of which four are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,854. Active caseload in the state now stands at 144.

Out of total 12 new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered eight cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Bolangir district registered the highest number of new cases with five persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with four new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Bhadrak, Cuttack and Khurda (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,09,28,862 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 20.

PNN