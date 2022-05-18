Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,327. Active caseload in the state now stands at 123.

Out of the total 13 new infections, eight were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered three cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,126 as per a tweet of state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had also reported zero Covid-19 fatality Tuesday.

Balasore and Khurda districts registered the highest number of new cases with three persons each testing positive for the virus, followed by Gajapati with two new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Bargarh, Bolangir, Cuttack and Nuapada (one each).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and tested positive.

A total of 3,15,69,342 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at eight.

