Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 178 new Covid-19 cases, of which 37 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,51,752. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,898.

Out of the total 178 new infections, 105 were reported from quarantine centres while 73 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 160 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 85 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (3), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (13), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (5), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (5), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (1), Keonjhar (2), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (6), Puri (3) and Sundargarh (10).

The State Pool reported 45 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,44,72,701 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 233.

PNN