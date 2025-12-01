Bhubaneswar: A total of 18 cases have been registered regarding harassment of women working in police force in Odisha during 2023 to September 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the state Assembly Monday.

In a written statement to the House, CM Majhi informed that stringent action has been taken against the culprits as per law. A total of 62 accused persons allegedly involved in the harassment cases have been arrested, he said.

Cases were registered in Balasore, Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD), Cuttack rural, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Boudh, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Rayagada districts, he said.

Informing about the steps taken by the government for the safety and security of working women in police stations and offices, CM Majhi said, “Every case of violence against women personnel is treated as a special report case and investigated as well as monitored by senior officers of the districts.”

Formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all workplaces at police station establishments and offices has been made mandatory as per the provisions of POSH Act, he stated.

The government has been doing regular briefing and sensitisation of staff regarding conduct rules and workplace norms, the CM said while replying to a written query of BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb.

Similarly, comprehensive CCTV coverage has been provided across many premises in addition to the required infrastructure and welfare facilities, he further said.

Majhi said that the women staff are imparted with gender sensitisation training and provided with separate restrooms and toilet facilities to secure working environment.

Besides, strict anti-harassment policies, maternity and child care benefits and grievance redressal mechanisms are also in place for working women at police stations and other offices of the police department, he added.

PTI