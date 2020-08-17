Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 62,294.

Out of the 2,244 new cases, 1,290 were reported from quarantine centres while 854 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 15 new cases, similarly Balasore 142, Bargarh 35, Bhadrak 104, Bolangir 37, Boudh 49, Cuttack 194, Dhenkanal 18, Gajapati 6, Ganjam 243, Jagatsinghpur 16, Jajpur 98, Jharsuguda 12, Kalahandi 67, Kandhamal 121, Kendrapada 27, Keonjhar 13, Khurda 311, Koraput 94, Malkangiri 98, Mayurbhanj 91, Nabarangpur 21, Nayagarh 13, Nuapada 9, Puri 68, Rayagada 160, Sambalpur 35, Sonepur 11 and Sundargarh 136.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 19,612.

