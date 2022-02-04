Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 2,697 new Covid-19 cases, of which 435 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,62,102. Active caseload in the state now stands at 30,493.

Odisha also reported twenty-three (23) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,689 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported eighteen (18) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Khurda reported the highest deaths (seven), followed by Sundargarh (three), Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts (two each) and Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts (one each).

Out of total 2,697 new infections, 1,568 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,129 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 3,629 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 513 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 291 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (55), Balasore (73), Bargarh (53), Bhadrak (48), Bolangir (98), Boudh (48), Cuttack (138), Deogarh (39), Dhenkanal (40), Gajapati (59), Ganjam (16), Jagatsinghpur (67), Jajpur (127), Jharsuguda (36), Kalahandi (95), Kandhamal (34), Kendrapara (40), Keonjhar (44), Koraput (41), Malkangiri (18), Mayurbhanj (128), Nabarangpur (75), Nayagarh (96), Nuapada (55), Puri (63), Rayagada (85), Sambalpur (85) and Subarnapur (29).

The State Pool reported 108 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,78,72,986 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 7,487.

PNN