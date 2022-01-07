Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 2,703 new Covid-19 cases, of which 409 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,62,476. Active caseload in the state now stands at 8,237.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,468 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Thursday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of total 2,703 new infections, 1,579 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,124 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,897 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 926 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 454 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (7), Balasore (73), Bargarh (75), Bhadrak (5), Bolangir (54), Boudh (7), Cuttack (191), Deogarh (37), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (9), Ganjam (27), Jagatsinghpur (13), Jajpur (78), Jharsuguda (106), Kalahandi (13), Kandhamal (3), Kendrapara (6), Keonjhar (33), Koraput (19), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (42), Nabarangpur (29), Nayagarh (6), Nuapada (10), Puri (54), Rayagada (22), Sambalpur (179) and Subarnapur (10).

The State Pool reported 211 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,59,63,037 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 204.

PNN