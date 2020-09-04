Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,267 new positive cases Friday taking the total number of infected persons to 1,16678 in the state. Among the new infections 1,961 persons were in quarantine while the remaining 1,306 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 were local contacts. Currently the total number of active cases in Odisha stands at 28,752.

The largest number of new infections was reported from Khurda where 859 persons tested positive for the disease. This is the highest spike the reported by the district in a single day. Cuttack (384) and Puri (235) districts also reported a large number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The other districts which reported new cases of infections are: Rayagada (169), Bhadrak (143), Mayurbhanj (134), Sundargarh (127) Bargarh (120), Keonjhar (107), Ganjam (97), Nabarangpur (85), Koraput (83), Sambalpur (80), Nayagarh (70), Jagatsinghpur and Sonepur (66 each), Angul (60), Kendrapara (51), Boudh (44), Bolangir (43), Nuapada (40), Jharsuguda and Kalahandi (37 each), Kandhamal (27), Deogarh and Jajpur (23 each), Dhenkanal and Gajapati (18 each), Malkangiri (17) and Balasore (nine).