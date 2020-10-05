Bhubaneswar: A total of 4,098 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from their respective treatment facilities in various districts of Odisha. With the new recoveries, the total number of recovered patients in Odisha has gone up to 2,00,6400. The number of active cases in Odisha at present is 28,953.

Khurda district (704) once more topped the list of new recoveries. It was followed by Cuttack district where 386 persons recovered from the attack of the virus.

Other districts which registered three-figure recoveries were Balasore (336), Nuapada (209), Angul (165), Mayurbhanj (139), Keonjhar (131), Bhadrak (125), Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara (123 each), Jajpur (116), Bargarh (110), Dhenkanal (107) and Puri (104).

Substantial numbers of recoveries were reported from other districts also. They are Sundargarh (82), Jharsuguda (81), Nayagarh (79), Sambalpur (78), Kalahandi and Nabarangpur (73 each), Bolangir (70), Koraput (67), Kandhamal (65), Boudh (61), Sonepur (46), Ganjam and Rayagada (42 each), Gajapti (36), Malkangiri (23) and Deogarh (15).

The state pool also reported 287 recoveries. These were COVID-19 infected patients from other parts of India who were treated in Odisha and discharged after recovery.

Earlier in the day, Odisha reported 2,617 new cases of COVID-19 infection. This was the first time in the last two weeks that the new cases was below the 3,000-mark. With the recoveries going past the 4,000 mark again, Monday was the first day when the active COVID-19 case load went below 30,000. The death toll in Odisha went up to 924 with 17 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.