Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases, of which five are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,512. Active caseload in the state now stands at 419.

Odisha reported one new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,119 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported zero fresh Covid-19 fatality Sunday.

Puri district reported the single death case.

Out of the total 43 new infections, 25 were reported from quarantine centres while 18 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 48 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of fresh cases with 10 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with nine new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (1), Bargarh (1), Bolangir (2), Cuttack (4), Gajapati (5), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (3), Mayurbhanj (4) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool reported two new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,05,38,194 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 42.

