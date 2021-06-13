Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,469 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,51,782. The active caseload in the state now stands at 59,361. Out of the 4,469 new infections, 2,546 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,923 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 45 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 3,302 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 612 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 413 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (370), Balasore (318), Dhenkanal (252), Puri (243), Angul (226), Mayurbhanj (216), Bhadrak (165), Jagatsinghpur (140), Rayagada (137), Nayagarh (128), Nabarangpur (118), Sundargarh (103), Keonjhar (96), Kalahandi (92), Boudh (90), Koraput (87), Bargarh (85), Malkangiri (75), Sambalpur (61), Subarnapur (60), Kendrapara (59), Bolangir (56), Ganjam (43), Kandhamal (28), Jharsuguda (27), Gajapati (26), Deogarh (23) and Nuapada (14).

The State Pool reported 106 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,26,52,397 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 7,578.

PNN