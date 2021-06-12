Cuttack: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued a recruitment notification for 477 SI and 244 constable posts. Transgender candidates are eligible to apply for these posts.

A notification was issued in this regard by OPRB in Cuttack inviting online applications for recruitment from aspirants keen to join the Odisha Police, an official said.

According to the official notification of OPRB, the tentative date for commencement of online application is June 22, 2021. The last date for submission of application is July 15, 2021.

The vacant positions for constable are contractual in nature.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recruitments shall be carried out through computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE). Moreover, there shall be two papers, of which Paper-I will consist of general English and Odia languages and Paper-II of the general studies.

PNN