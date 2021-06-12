Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,852 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,47,313. The active caseload in the state now stands at 62,515. Out of the 4,852 new infections, 2,765 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,087 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 47 new fatalities as of Friday taking total tally in the state to 3,257 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 649 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 505 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (275), Balasore (364), Bargarh (61), Bhadrak (222), Bolangir (31), Boudh (57), Deogarh (20), Dhenkanal (150), Gajapati (48), Ganjam (40), Jagatsinghpur (180), Jajpur (382), Jharsuguda (16), Kalahandi (60), Kandhamal (83), Kendrapara (287), Keonjhar (96), Koraput (88), Malkangiri (89), Mayurbhanj (210), Nabarangpur (108), Nayagarh (136), Nuapada (22), Puri (237), Rayagada (105), Sambalpur (41), Subarnapur (35) and Sundargarh (157).

The State Pool reported 98 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,25,90,363 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,516.

PNN