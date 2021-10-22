Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 467 new Covid-19 cases, of which 86 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,37,523. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,747.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,301 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 467 new infections, 272 were reported from quarantine centres while 195 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 524 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 243 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 36 new infections.

Also read: Migratory avian guests throng Chilika lake ahead of winter season

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (16), Sambalpur (14), Jagatsinghpur and Rayagada (13 each), Mayurbhanj (10), Kendrapara (nine), Jajpur and Sundargarh (eight each), Bhadrak and Nayagarh (six each), Boudh and Puri (five each), Angul and Dhenkanal (four each), Ganjam, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar (two each) and Bargarh, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 57 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,13,81,849 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 573.

PNN