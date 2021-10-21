Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 524 new Covid-19 cases, of which 82 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,37,056. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,856.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,298 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 524 new infections, 308 were reported from quarantine centres while 216 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 559 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 254 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 66 new infections.

Also read: Commissionerate Police bust firearms trading racket in Cuttack, 4 arrested

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (21), Sundargarh (19), Jagatsinghpur (16), Balasore (14), Sambalpur (12), Puri (11), Jajpur (10), Bhadrak (eight), Nayagarh (five), Angul, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara (four each), Koraput (three), Bargarh, Boudh and Deogarh (two each) and Bolangir, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada (one each).

The State Pool reported 61 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,13,14,981 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 451.

PNN