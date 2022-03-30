Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, of which 17 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,608. Active caseload in the state now stands at 400.

Out of the total 59 new infections, 35 were reported from quarantine centres while 24 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 37 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 15 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 14 new infections.

Also read: Cameraman murder: Crime Branch arrests key accused Sarmistha Rout, her associate

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (3), Bolangir (2), Cuttack (4), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (5), Jajpur (3), Mayurbhanj (4) and Sambalpur (3).

The State Pool reported three fresh cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,06,21,548 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 65.

PNN