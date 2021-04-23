Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,215 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,94,694. Active caseload in the state stands at 39,117. Out of the 6,215 new infections, 3,604 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,611 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 950 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 684 new infections.

A total of 97,93,470 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stand at 2,165.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (173), Balasore (79), Bargarh (268), Bhadrak (86), Bolangir (211), Boudh (20), Cuttack (383), Deogarh (33), Dhenkanal (16), Gajapati (47), Ganjam (67), Jagatsinghpur (62), Jajpur (85), Jharsuguda (261), Kalahandi (682), Kandhamal (34), Kendrapara (41), Keonjhar (157), Koraput (58), Malkangiri (21), Mayurbhanj (115), Nabarangpur (257), Nayagarh (82), Nuapada (446), Puri (306), Rayagada (70), Sambalpur (263) and Subarnapur (65).

The State Pool reported 193 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN