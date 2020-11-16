Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 749 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,09,408.
Out of the 749 new cases, 437 were reported from quarantine centres while 312 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 15th November
New Positive Cases: 749
In quarantine: 437
Local contacts: 312
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 38
3. Bargarh: 24
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 24
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,950.
