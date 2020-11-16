Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 749 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,09,408.

Out of the 749 new cases, 437 were reported from quarantine centres while 312 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 15th November New Positive Cases: 749

In quarantine: 437

Local contacts: 312 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 24 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 16, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,950.

PNN