Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 11,623 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 7,26,003. The active caseload in the state now stands at 1,10,373. Out of the 11,623 new infections, 6,509 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,114 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported highest ever 35 fresh fatalities taking the total tally in the state to 2,584 as per a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare department. Out of the 35 more fatalities, Angul and Khurda (including four from Bhubaneswar) districts reported (five each); Nabarangpur and Sundargarh districts (four each); Kendrapara (three); Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Koraput districts (two each); Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 2,021 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 998 new infections.

Other districts that reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (823), Balasore (508), Bargarh (257), Bhadrak (461), Bolangir (170), Boudh (206), Deogarh (86), Dhenkanal (441), Gajapati (76), Ganjam (158), Jagatsinghpur (315), Jajpur (560), Jharsuguda (184), Kalahandi (352), Kandhamal (141), Kendrapara (198), Keonjhar (133), Koraput (218), Malkangiri (73), Mayurbhanj (249), Nabarangpur (300), Nayagarh (316), Nuapada (54), Puri (462), Rayagada (223), Sambalpur (342), Subarnapur (261) and Sundargarh (699).

The State Pool reported 338 new cases in the last 24 hours. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,15,06,744 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 11,769.

PNN