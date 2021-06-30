Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,371 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,09,800. The active caseload in the state now stands at 31,422. Out of the 3,371 new infections, 1,922 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,449 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 48 more fatalities as of Tuesday taking total tally in the state to 4,018 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 530 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 468 new infections.

Also read: Odisha Plus II exam results to be published by July end: Minister

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (93), Balasore (258), Bargarh (35), Bhadrak (176), Bolangir (12), Boudh (19), Deogarh (3), Dhenkanal (58), Gajapati (12), Ganjam (21), Jagatsinghpur (135), Jajpur (210), Jharsuguda (15), Kalahandi (11), Kandhamal (29), Kendrapara (219), Keonjhar (70), Koraput (52), Malkangiri (80), Mayurbhanj (222), Nabarangpur (34), Nayagarh (135), Nuapada (8), Puri (193), Rayagada (59), Sambalpur (28), Subarnapur (22) and Sundargarh (72).

The State Pool reported 92 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,37,59,870 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,520.

PNN