Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,924 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 60,050.

Out of the 2,924 new cases, 1,815 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,109 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 37 new cases, similarly Balasore 127, Balasore: 127, Bargarh 48, Bhadrak 107, Balangir 27, Boudh 8, Cuttack 189, Deogarh 16, Dhenkanal 40, Gajapati 71, Ganjam 31, Jagatsinghpur 47, Jajpur 200, Jharsuguda 30, Kalahandi 27, Kandhamal 50, Kendrapada 60, Keonjhar 26, Khurda 488, Koraput 95, Malkangiri 93, Mayurbhanj 136, Nabarangpur 26, Nayagarh 142, Nuapada 20, Puri 144, Rayagada 116, Sambalpur 37, Sonepur 38 and Sundargarh 161.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 18,928.

Details to follow.

PNN