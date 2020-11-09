Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 1,219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,02,793.
Out of the 1,219 new cases, 708 were reported from quarantine centres while 511 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 8th November
New Positive Cases: 1219
In Quarantine: 708
Local Contacts: 511
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 78
2. Balasore: 107
3. Bargarh: 39
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 46
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,131.
