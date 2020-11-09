Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 1,219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,02,793.

Out of the 1,219 new cases, 708 were reported from quarantine centres while 511 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

In Quarantine: 708

Local Contacts: 511 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 78

2. Balasore: 107

3. Bargarh: 39

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 46 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 9, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,131.

PNN