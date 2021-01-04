Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 183 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,30,492.

Out of the 183 new cases, 106 were reported from quarantine centres while 77 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 3rd January, 2021 New Positive Cases: 183

In quarantine: 106

Local contacts: 77 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 6 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 4, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,345. With the recovery of 244 patients Sunday, the total cases reached 3,26,209.

PNN