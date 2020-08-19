Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday reported 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 67,122.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 372 as 10 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 2,589 new cases, 1,574 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,015 are local contacts,

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 20 new cases, Balasore 150, Bargarh 47, Balangir one, Boudh 16, Cuttack 222, Dhenkanal 25, Gajapati 36, Ganjam 242, Jagatsinghpur 21, Jajpur 95, Jharsuguda 18, Kalahandi 42, Kandhamal 30, Kendrapara 10, Keonjhar 53, Khurda 466, Koraput 92, Malkangiri 73, Mayurbhanj 117, Nabarangpur 36, Nayagarh 11, Nuapada six, Puri 235, Rayagada 211, Sambalpur 66, SOnepur 26 and Sundargarh 155.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 21,383.

PNN