Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 81,479.

Out of the 2,949 new cases, 1,826 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,123 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul 1, Balasore 88, Bargarh 62, Bhadrak 66, Bolangir 57, Boudh 3, Cuttack 589, Deogarh 2, Dhenkanal 13, Gajapati 3, Ganjam 179, Jagatsinghpur 51, Jajpur 215, Jharsuguda 20, Kalahandi 30, Kandhamal 34, Kendrapada 56, Keonjhar 30, Khurda 474, Koraput 181, Malkangiri 78, Mayurbhanj 156, Nabarangpur 26, Nayagarh 93, Nuapada 2, Puri 86, Rayagada 143, Sambalpur 104, Sonepur 26 and Sundargarh 81.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 26,602.

