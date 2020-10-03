Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 3,053 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,29,387.

Out of the 3,053 new cases, 1,804 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,249 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 2nd October New Positives Cases: 3053

In quarantine: 1804

Local contacts: 1249 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases 1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 85

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 95 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 3, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 34,314.

