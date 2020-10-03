Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 3,053 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,29,387.
Out of the 3,053 new cases, 1,804 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,249 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 2nd October
New Positives Cases: 3053
In quarantine: 1804
Local contacts: 1249
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 85
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 70
5. Balangir: 95
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 3, 2020
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 34,314.
PNN
Leave a Reply