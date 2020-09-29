Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,15,676.

Out of the 3,067 new cases, 1,809 were reported from quarantine centres while 1m258 are local contacts.

District Wise Breakdown: According to the Information & Public Relations Department Angul recorded 129 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Balasore reported 146, Bargarh 69, Bhadrak 59, Bolangir 78, Boudh 45, Cuttack 230, Deogarh 15, Dhenkanal 91, Gajapati 21, Ganjam 34, Jagatsinghpur 84, Jajpur 60, Jharsuguda 96, Kalahandi 54, Kandhamal 81, Kendrapada 94, Keonjhar 81, Khurda 555, Koraput 55, Malkangiri 24, Mayurbhanj 143, Nabarangpur 58, Nayagarh 68, Nuapada 85, Puri 178, Rayagada 41, Sambalpur 98, Sonepur 22, Sundargarh 62 and State Pool 211.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 37,210.

PNN