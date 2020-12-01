Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 378 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,19,103.

Out of the 644 new cases, 378 were reported from 219 quarantine centres while 159 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 30th November New Positive Cases: 378

In quarantine: 219

Local contacts: 159 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 38

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 22 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 1, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 5,241. With the recovery of 809 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3,12,065.

PNN