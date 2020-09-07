Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,27,892.

10 more fatalities in the state pushed the death toll to 556.

Out of the 3,861 new cases, 2,278 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,583 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 120 new cases, Balasore 105, Bargarh 176, Bhadrak 74, Balangir 75, Boudh 22, Cuttack 386, Deogarh 12, Dhenkanal 74, Gajapati 14, Ganjam 91, Jagatsinghpur 86, Jajpur 285, Jharsuguda 199, Kalahandi 28, Kandhamal 25, Kendrapara 83, Keonjhar 66, Khurda 767, Koraput 86, Malkangiri 33, Mayurbhanj 122, Nabarangpur 44, Nayagarh 57, Nuapada 48, Puri 200, Rayagada 153, Sambalpur 77, Sonepur 117, Sundargarh 96 while 140 cases were reported from state pool.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 30,919.

PNN