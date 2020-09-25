Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Friday 4,208 new cases of COVID-19 infections from various districts across the state. There were also 15 new fatalities due to COVID-19 in Odisha which took the death toll in the state to 767. Currently the number of active case in the state stands at 39,232. Among the new COVID-19 infections 2,462 persons were in quarantine while the remaining 1,746 persons were local contacts.

This is the third day in succession that Odisha have recorded more than 4,000 infections in 24 hours.

Khurda district once more topped the list of new infections with 725 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Cuttack district which reported 465 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Other districts that reported new infections are: Jajpur (237), State pool (224), Puri (199), Angul (194), Jagatsinghpur (181), Nuapada (175), Mayurbhanj (154), Nabarangpur and Sambalpur (131 each), Balasore (118), Kalahandi (116), Bargarh (114), Kendrapara (110), Kandhamal (102), Keonjhar (82), Jharsuguda (81), Sundargarh (80) Bolangir (76), Koraput (72), Dhenkanal (68), Ganjam (63), Malkangiri and Rayagada (61 each), Nayagarh (52), Bhadrak (48), Boudh (29), Sonepur (26), Deogarh (20) and Gajapati (13).

Four deaths were reported from the state capital while there were three fatalities in Puri district. The other deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj (two) Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kendrapada and Rayagada (one each) districts.

Details of the victims:

A 60-year-old male of Angul district. A 67-year-old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 70-year-old male of Bhubaneswar suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 76-year-old male from Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and hypothyroidism.