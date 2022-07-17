Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 872 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the tally to 12,99,112, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate was at 4.49 per cent as the new cases were detected from 19,409 sample tests, and 123 children were among the fresh patients, it said.

The state had logged 1,065 coronavirus cases Saturday.

The death toll remained at 9,128 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Khurda district, comprising the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 282, followed by 144 in Sundargarh and 96 in Cuttack.

Odisha now has 5,696 active coronavirus cases, while 12,84,235 patients recovered from the infection, including 552 in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin added.

