Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 879 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,45,526.

Out of the 879 new cases, 518 were reported from quarantine centres while 361 contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases with 144 followed by Sundargarh with 131. Cuttack registered 50 new cases.

Full breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 7th April New Positive Cases: 879

In Quarantine: 518

Local Contacts: 361 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 17

5. Balangir: 26 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 8, 2021

With the fresh additions, the total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 4,888.

PNN