Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Friday the highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 561 persons testing positive for the disease. This is the highest single-day rise in the number of infections in the state. Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 425 persons were in quarantine and 136 are local contacts. All have been admitted to COVID-19 facilities in their respective districts.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of positive cases with 283 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 81 new cases. Rayagada was third in the list with 76 persons testing positive for COVID-19.

The other districts which reported new infections are Khurda (26), Bargarh (21), Bolangir (19), Mayurbhanj (10), Sambalpur (eight), Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar (six each), Kalahandi (five), Koraput (four) Jajpur, Sundargarh and Dhenkanal (three each), Jharsuguda and Kendrapara (two each), Puri, NDRF and Bhadrak (one each).

Two persons have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. Both were from to Ganjam district. The first was a 66-year-old male who was also suffering from hypertension while the second person to die was a diabetic patient. He was 40 years old. With the report of the two new fatalities, the death toll in Odisha rose to 29.

Odisha so far has reported 8,106 positive COVID-19 cases out of which 2,567 persons are being currently treated for the disease. The number of recovered cases now stands at 5,502. So far 29 persons have succumbed to the virus.

