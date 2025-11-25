Bhubaneswar: Extensive security arrangements have been put in place by the Commissionerate Police for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bhubaneswar and for the winter session of the Odisha Assembly, which is scheduled to start Thursday.

The capital city will be under a four-tier security blanket for the visit of President Murmu.

Following the review of the security arrangements at the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh Tuesday informed that the significant attraction of this session is the address of President Murmu to the Odisha Assembly.

“So, the security arrangements are being made for both the president’s visit and the assembly winter session. We have mobilised 33 platoons of police force and around 150 police officers of different ranks for the Assembly session. Specialised teams like the anti-terror squad will be deployed in the assembly during the session,” said Singh Tuesday.

Singh further underscored that an additional 25 platoons of police force will be deployed at various important places on stretches from the Airport to Raj Bhawan and the Raj Bhawan to the Odisha Assembly for the President of India’s visit.

“We reviewed the security arrangement at the assembly and instructed for realignment at different spots. Commissionerate Police is fully prepared for the President of India’s visit and the Assembly session,” stated Singh.

The Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly is set to commence November 27. The fifth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will have 29 working days and is scheduled to conclude December 31.

As per the schedule, the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure (Budget) for the 2025–26 financial year will be presented in the House November 28.

Political experts claimed that the forthcoming Winter session of the Assembly is likely to witness intense debates between the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress over different issues.

IANS