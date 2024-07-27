Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday sought the Centre’s support for establishment of large-scale port-based industrial zones in the state and financial assistance for creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure.

During the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has emerged as a “pioneer in disaster management and demonstrating remarkable resilience”.

“Financial support of the central government is needed for creation of disaster resilient infrastructure in power, telecom sectors and coastal embankments,” Majhi, the first BJP chief minister in this eastern state, said.

He said the state will adopt the model of port-led development, positioning itself as the “gateway to the eastern and southeastern Asia and a port of call for neighbouring landlocked states”.

“The support is, therefore, required for establishment of large-scale industrial zones in areas surrounding the existing ports of Dhamra and Gopalpur while further developing greenfield ports at Astaranga, Palur, Bahuda and Subarnarekha,” the chief minister said.

The state government also sought the transfer of 4,399 acres of salt pan land, owned by the central government, in Ganjam district, he said.

A salt pan land is a naturally forming expanse covered with salt and other minerals.

As a potential green economy, Majhi said, the state requires support from the Centre for pumped hydro storage plants, floating solar projects and intrastate green energy transmission corridor.

He also urged the central government to open more numbers of brick and mortar bank branches and ATMs in unbanked/underbanked gram panchayats to ensure financial inclusion.

Noting that Odisha is rich in mineral resources and a leading producer of various minerals in the country, the chief minister said that the state needs to move up the value chain and produce special metals and alloys for aerospace and defence.

“We need the support of the central government in this regard,” Majhi said, adding that railway density needs to be increased in the state.

The state’s high forest cover at 33 per cent limits its ability to utilise land for development projects, affecting economic growth, he said.

He urged the Centre to consider incentivising Odisha to reduce its carbon footprint and rendering ecological services.

Odisha has a growing pool of talented tech professionals, a thriving startup ecosystem and an ambitious semiconductor policy.

“We seek the support of the central government to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and state-of-the-art technology for designing and manufacturing semiconductors,” the chief minister said.

