Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said the state is set for an industrial revolution and a golden period for infrastructure development.

Majhi said the ‘double engine’ government will ensure ‘double development’ of the state.

“I firmly believe that with the joint efforts of the Central government and the state government, the next 5 years will be the golden age of infrastructure development for Odisha. There is no doubt that the double engine governments will double the development of Odisha,” the CM said while addressing the gathering after unfurling the National flag in Cuttack on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Noting that the recent visit of the Singapore President to Odisha and the signing of eight MoUs with the state government is a vivid example towards a big change in the industrial sector, the CM said: “Our government is committed to using the precious mineral resources of the state instead of exporting them and bringing about industrial revolution in the state. This will benefit lakhs of youth of our state.”

In this short period of time, Majhi said his government has started taking many important steps for the development of infrastructure in the state. This will accelerate the pace of our development and expand its scope, he said.

Majhi said the Centre has approved eight new railway line projects worth about Rs 20,000 crore for Odisha. At present, different railway projects worth about Rs 73,000 crore are being implemented and the construction of the much-awaited Khurda-Balangir rail line project has reached its final stage.

He said in the road sector four projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have also been sanctioned for Odisha which will add to the infrastructure of Odisha.

Noting that the key elements in the successful implementation of the state government’s long-term plans are -‘Demand through Efficiency’ and ‘Prosperity through Craftsmanship’, the Chief Minister said in the last seven months, the Odisha government has approved investments worth about Rs 2 lakh crore which will create more than one lakh employment opportunities.

He said the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 programme has created a vast opportunity for investment in the state both in traditional mines, minerals sectors as well as modern sectors like renewable energy, IT, semiconductors, steel, agro-based industries, tourism, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, port-based industries.

Noting that development could not reach its zenith without the welfare of the farmers, women, tribals, education and health, Majhi said his government has successfully provided Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to farmers and started disbursing money to the women under the Subhadra Yojana.

The Chief Minister announced that the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will be given to beneficiaries on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He said that 3.5 crore people of one crore families will be entitled to get the health service benefits under Ayushman Bharat from next month.

Majhi said his government immediately after taking charge opened the four gates of Jagganath temple as desired by the people. He said the state government is working hard to bring reforms in the education system in Odisha.

The Chief Minister also remembered many famous freedom fighters who have made sacrifices for upholding the value of democracy. He specifically highlighted the role of B R Ambedkar. “On this holy day, I appeal to everyone, let us follow the path shown by Baba Saheb and make Odisha a prosperous state by 2036 and contribute to making our country India a developed country by 2047.”

“Let us come together to keep our Odisha, Odia and Indian identity alive and let us build faith in development. Storms will come, storms will go, mountains of challenges will rise, but we will face it together like a bundle of sticks. Let us dedicate ourselves to the victory of justice over injustice and of humility over arrogance,” Majhi said.

