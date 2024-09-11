Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday began relief and restoration efforts in the heavily rain-hit districts of Malkangiri and Koraput, as rainwater began to recede from the villages.

State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said this in the Assembly while responding to a query from BJD member P K Deb about the flash flood situation in the southern districts.

Pujari said Koraput and Malkangiri were the most affected by the recent heavy rains, induced by a deep depression.

“While the damage was more severe in Malkangiri, Koraput experienced comparatively less impact,” he said, adding that road communication remained disrupted at 14 locations in Malkangiri and six locations in Koraput due to the flash floods.

“The geographical situation of Malkangiri has made it difficult for rainwater to be discharged quickly,” the minister explained, adding that the situation was managed effectively as the administration had prior warning of the extremely heavy rainfall.

Pujari also highlighted that the district administrations of Malkangiri and Koraput were in constant communication with state authorities, and the Chief Secretary was in touch with the Home Ministry regarding the situation.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office maintained regular contact with district collectors, who, in turn, received updates from block and panchayat level officials to ensure effective management of the crisis.

The minister assured that the situation was well under control and reported that rescue teams from ODRAF, Fire Service, and NDRF were deployed for immediate rescue operations.

Approximately 1,780 people were relocated to temporary relief shelters in Malkangiri, where they received food, water, medicines, and medical checkups, the minister said.

“Post-flood damage assessment in the affected areas will be conducted soon, and compensation will be provided in accordance with the Odisha Relief Code,” Pujari added.

Members from various parties have urged the government to expedite compensation for house damage and crop loss.

Meanwhile, reports from Malkangiri indicate that residents have begun returning to their homes as rainwater recedes and are in the process of repairing their houses.

Preliminary reports indicate that 176 houses were damaged in Koraput, while 116 houses were affected in Malkangiri.

PTI