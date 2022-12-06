Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of state’s flagship investors’ summit— Make in Odisha (MiO) Conclave 2022— at Janata Maidan here, wherein Odisha received an impressive Rs 10.50 lakh crore investment intents, came to an end December 4 (Sunday).

On the last day of the mega event, public got the chance to witness the exhibition of Odisha-based startups, showcasing their initiatives. Besides, many national and international companies and government departments also showcased their stalls for the audience and visitors.

Startups on ideas like drone enterprise, apparel brand management, diesel generator monitoring system, notes sharing platform and healthcare system, which showcased their products at the conclave, were crowd puller.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the startups.

IG Drones, a drone solution enterprise from Odisha, which is providing extraordinary services for power line monitoring, road inspection, smart city, mine survey, industrial survey, pipeline survey, agricultural survey, railway survey and river mapping, showcased its new drone ‘IG Drones Kisaan’ at the conclave. The drone will help the farmers spray fertilizers at the farmlands without any manual labour, said IG Drones co-founder Om Prakash.

Another point of attraction in the mega event was Yoobbel, a platform which lets influencers, entrepreneurs or any potential individual to start their own apparel brand with nothing but just few clicks and zero investment.

Vishaka Mohanta of Yoobbel said not every platform out there acknowledges its customers’ needs while providing exceptional quality products, with an array of unmatched quirky designs to pick from. Yoobbel offers to handover your game in your own hand by letting you create your apparel brand all by yourself. “An amalgamation of creativity, skill and talent is what makes Yoobbel a perfect hub for your merchandise solution. We believe in standing up to our expectations while serving through the best platform of its kind,” said Mohanta.

Lecture Notes, a platform for sharing undergraduate notes containing more than 80 lakh pages of student notes, faculty notes, solved previous year question papers and much more also drew crowds.

Aditya Mohapatra product manager of Lecture Notes said, “Every learner should be able to access premium quality study material anytime, anywhere! We aim at becoming the largest end-to-end platform for undergrad students, to empower them and to service all their related needs that remain unsolved till now.”

Founded in 2018, EzeRx is a Med-Tech and BioTech startup committed towards providing innovative solutions by manufacturing highly advanced medical devices.

It has created a non-invasive portable device which can detect blood glucose, anemia, and predict kidney, liver and lung problems instantly without a single drop of blood from the human body, said EZeRx founder Partha Pratim Das Mohapatra.