Bhubaneswar: The National Law University of Odisha (NLUO) Saturday announced that 25 per cent of seats in the institute would be reserved for students of Odisha.

The general council of NLUO at a special meeting approved 25 per cent horizontal reservation to domicile of state across categories for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate programmes at National Law University,Odisha, an official notification of the varsity said.

The council also approved the eligibility criteria for claiming this reservation.

For undergraduate programme, candidates who have passed Class XII or equivalent examination from Odisha and have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the said examination from any recognised college/university of Odisha will be eligible.

Similarly for post-graduate programe, the candidates who have passed undergraduate law programme or equivalent examination and secured 50 per cent marks in the said examination from any recognized college/university in the state, will be eligible.

However, reservation will be subject to CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) score, the official said, adding that Saturday’s meeting has met a long-standing demand of the state.

“The domicile reservation will be effective from the 2020-21 academic year across the categories,” NLUO Vice-Chancellor Srikishna Deva Rao told reporters.

Set up in Cuttack, the NLUO started its academic activities in 2009 and currently has 180 seats under undergraduate programme and 50 seats in the post-graduation course.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Centre seeking domicile quota for Odisha students. The issue was also raised both in the Odisha Assembly as well as in the Rajya Sabha demanding domicile quota for Odisha.