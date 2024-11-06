Bhubaneswar: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment is going to organise an International Symposium on Shree Anna and Forgotten Foods (ISSFF) at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar November 10 and 11.

The theme of the event is ‘Celebrating Shree Anna and Agricultural Heritage of Odisha’. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the two-day event, set to highlight the important role of millets and forgotten foods in food security and sustainable agriculture.

“Forgotten food crops are important for dealing with climate change, supporting sustainable farming, and improving nutrition. Many of these crops can resist droughts and pests, making them ideal for sustainable agriculture. Odisha’s traditional foods are linked to these crops, which grow well in local conditions without much extra input,” the organisers said.

While addressing to the media, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, “We need to add millets and other forgotten foods in our diet. In this way, we can safeguard Odisha’s agricultural heritage and help the last mile farmer and tribal people by providing them livelihood and also can lead a healthy life ahead.”

PNN & Agencies