Bhubaneswar: A three-day ‘Matsya Prani Samavesh Odisha 2026’ will be organised in Bhubaneswar from January 21, a minister said Monday.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at Janata Maidan, while Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will attend the closing ceremony.

Over 8,000 farmers, several scientists, and experts in the field are expected to participate in the convention, Mallik said.

Various programmes such as technical sessions, seminars, demonstration of latest equipment, display of live animals and fish and experience-sharing sessions will be conducted, the minister said.

He said a special session called ‘Ask the Minister’ will be held during the event. The minister will answer questions from the farmers during the session.

As many as 208 stalls put up by various government departments, companies, agencies, and NGOs will showcase the latest technologies for farming.

Pet fashion show, marathon, debate competition, live seafood kitchen, virtual reality farm tour, drone show, and painting exhibition will be organised, he said.

Responding to queries from journalists, Mallik said the state is producing 11.72 lakh metric tonnes of fish per year and will become self-reliant soon. The state has also exported seafood items worth Rs 4,700 crore in the past year, he said.

To become self-reliant in fish production, the government has launched schemes and made efforts to create new entrepreneurs in the sector, he added.

PTI