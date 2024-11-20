Bhubaneswar: Odisha Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Wednesday said the government will construct a six-lane grand ring road connecting all major commercial hubs of the state.

This six-lane road will connect Mottu in Malkangiri district to Tiring in Mayurbhanj district. It will reduce travel time across Odisha to just 26 hours, linking all commercial hubs, Harichandan told media persons on the sideline of Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024.

The All-Odisha Contractors Welfare Association (AOCWA) in association with the All-Odisha Contractors Association (AOCA) has organised the conclave here Wednesday.

The minister alleged the previous BJD government had clubbed several infrastructure projects while inviting tenders, for which, the Odia contractors were found ineligible to take part in the tender process.

“Now, we have completely stopped it. However, there will be competition among contractors”, he said.

Harichandan said the state government is going to amend the Odisha public works department code to enhance the limit of B and C class contractors.

He emphasised that contractors and engineers are essential members of the system and a vital part of the family, noting that no work can be accomplished without the involvement of contractors.

The Odisha government is committed to execute major infrastructure projects to further boost development, the minister added.

Addressing the gathering, J Patra, president of AOCWA emphasised that the conclave is a transformative platform to bridge the gap between contractors and the government while promoting innovation and sustainability in infrastructure development.

PTI