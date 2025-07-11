Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the 4th edition of the Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2026 from January 8 to 11 at Baramunda Ground here, reinforcing its status as India’s mineral and mining powerhouse.

The international B2B trade show, organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd, will showcase cutting-edge innovations, mining technology, and equipment, drawing participation from over 250 global companies and 25+ countries, including Germany, US, UK, Australia, Brazil, and Chile. “This expo will be a vital platform to showcase sustainable mining technologies, policy discussions, and innovation, aligning with the ‘Viksit Odisha Vision 2036’,” said Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma. “It also reinforces Odisha as a preferred investment destination, especially in mining and allied sectors,” he added.