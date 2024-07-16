Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that Odisha would oppose inter-state irrigation projects which adversely affect the life and livelihood of people.

Majhi said this while taking a review of inter-state irrigation projects in Odisha Monday. The meeting discussed disputes between Odisha and neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh over such irrigation projects, including Mahanadi, Bansadhara and Polavaram.

Stating that upholding the interest of Odisha and the livelihood of the people of the state will be of top priority for his government, Majhi directed the authorities to strongly oppose all such projects that are against the state’s interests, affect the livelihood of the people and endanger the environment of the state.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Anu Garg presented the facts and statistics connected with these projects before the chief minister during the review meeting.

The dispute with Chhattisgarh is over the Mahanadi waters. The neighbouring state allegedly blocked the free flow of water downstream in Odisha by constructing certain barrages in upstream. The dispute has reached a tribunal.

Similarly, Odisha is also opposed to the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh as the Indira Sagar Dam’s backwaters will inundate a large chunk of land in tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. The state has been demanding reducing the height of the dam.

