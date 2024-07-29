Baripada: Odisha is poised to unveil the world’s first melanistic (black) tiger safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district by the end of this year, a top forest official said Monday.

The state government’s proposal for the safari has received “in-principle” approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) already granting its endorsement, Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said.

Initially, melanistic tigers currently housed at Nandan Kanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar will be relocated to the proposed safari, spanning 200 hectares adjacent to NH-18.

Official sources said the safari will be established over an area of 200 hectare. Approximately 100 hectares will be dedicated to the display area, while the remainder will accommodate veterinary facilities, a rescue centre, staff infrastructure, and visitor amenities. Located 15 km from Similipal Tiger Reserve, the site mirrors its natural landscape.

Similipal Tiger Reserve is globally renowned as the sole habitat where wild melanistic tigers are found.

This initiative aims to bolster wildlife tourism in Odisha, offering a unique opportunity for conservationists, researchers, enthusiasts, and the public to observe this rare species up close.

In January, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had unveiled plans for the melanistic tiger safari near Similipal. Nanda emphasised the significance of protecting Odisha’s forests as crucial corridors for tiger populations migrating from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Nanda said, “Tigers are roaring back in Simlipal Tiger Reserve- the one & the only place in the world to host the famed wild melanistic tigers. Let’s protect our gem. Odisha forests were & is a sink to source populations from MP & Maharashtra. Let’s protect the corridors for them to populate.”

According to the first All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24, the population of Royal Bengal Tigers has increased to 30 in the past two years in the state.

The All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022 report, however, had put the number at 17 and these were largely confined to Similipal.

A total of 27 adult tigers were camera-trapped in Odisha during the AOTE exercise. These big cats comprise 14 females and 13 males. Proof of another three adult tigers was also found in the tiger reserve, the officials said.

In Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj, International Tiger Day 2024 was commemorated with a 5-km mini-marathon organised by Similipal North Wildlife Division, Jashipur. The event began with a floral tribute to Late Khairi, the Princess Tigress of Similipal, and drew 105 participants from various schools and colleges under the theme “Run for Similipal.”

The marathon route stretched from Khairi Niwas to Guili Siva temple, concluding at the Deputy Director’s office of Similipal North Wildlife Division.

Following the marathon, a brief meeting was held to enhance awareness among participants and the public about community engagement in wildlife, forest conservation, and environmental preservation, according to an official release.

PTI