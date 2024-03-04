Annual HSC exam concludes Monday; examinees come out of a Bhubaneswar exam center
Suggest A Correction
As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is all set to win yet another term in the Presidential election barely two weeks...Read more
Two back to back incidents that were reported in India recently have once again raised a key question – are...Read more
Next year, the world’s largest NGO or non-governmental organisation marks its centenary. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in 1925...Read more
Almost 60 per cent of empanelled IAS officers just got the nod as secretaries and equivalents, and most of them...Read more