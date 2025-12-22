Artists perform during Kalakunja festival at the GKCM Odissi Research Center, organised by Sriradha Kalakunja Trust, Monday.
Suggest A Correction
Bangladesh has once again been gripped by violent unrest fol lowing the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, deepen...Read moreDetails
On December 17, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the Lok Sabha to send the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee For...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian When India quietly decided to send Rahul Rasgotra to Port Louis as National Security Advisor (NSA), it...Read moreDetails
The BJP-led NDA government’s proposed change in the nomenclature of the Centre’s flagship social welfare scheme for the poor, the...Read moreDetails