Boundary walls painted with pictures of hockey players as Junior Hockey World Cup fever grips Capital city Bhubaneswar
Along with creating awareness on Covid-19 prevention and control, two men take part in an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign in BBSR
A street vendor hangs braided paddy bunches for sale alongside the Ranihat Bridge footpath in Cuttack
Pakistan beat the United States by 18-2 goals during the Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Poland post a thrilling 2-1 win against Chile in the ongoing FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
